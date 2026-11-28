Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.60. Douglas Elliman shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 663,319 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Douglas Elliman from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Elliman from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

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Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,484,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth $547,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 532,487 shares of the company's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 384,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company's stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc. is a residential real estate services company whose principal business is operating Douglas Elliman Realty, a brokerage serving buyers, sellers, renters and property owners. Its agents handle residential sales and rentals, including luxury properties, and the company also markets new residential developments. The brokerage traces its roots to 1911 and serves markets across the United States, including New York, Florida, California and other regions. It also connects clients with international markets through referral relationships.

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