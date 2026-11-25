DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $17.0870. Approximately 6,031,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 13,954,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Trading Up 8.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.65.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, Director Gregory Wendt bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,920 shares in the company, valued at $452,899.20. The trade was a 27.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Ellingson bought 18,908 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.51 per share, for a total transaction of $349,987.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 214,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,948.92. The trade was a 9.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 78,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,665,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,790 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $394,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,061,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $24,014,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 898,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 658,006 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports and entertainment company founded in 2012. It began as a daily fantasy sports platform and has since expanded into online sports betting and gaming. The company offers daily fantasy contests, a sportsbook and online casino products, including games such as slots and table games. Its services are available in a range of U.S. jurisdictions and in Ontario, Canada, where permitted by local regulations. DraftKings is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Co-founder Jason Robins serves as the company's chief executive officer.

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