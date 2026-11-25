DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 24,565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Kruger sold 73,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $180,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,545.60. The trade was a 88.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Lindecke sold 48,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $119,433.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $119,433.12. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 644,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 128,832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,232 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 120,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DRDGOLD by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 507,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 60.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,738 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited is a South African gold producer focused on recovering gold from mine waste rather than operating conventional underground mines. The company reprocesses surface tailings—material left over from earlier mining—to extract gold and reclaim land. Its operations include the Ergo Mining and Far West Gold Recoveries businesses, which work across the historic Witwatersrand gold-mining region around Johannesburg and the West Rand. The recovered gold is refined and sold as bullion. DRDGOLD has shifted its business over time from traditional gold mining toward retreatment of surface deposits.

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