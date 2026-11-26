Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and traded as high as $11.45. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $11.3570, with a volume of 886,034 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered Dream Finders Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $996.05 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Beckwitt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,207,000. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $151,435 in the last 90 days. 65.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,457,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 85.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 322,014 shares of the company's stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is a homebuilding company that designs, builds and sells single-family homes and townhomes. Its offerings include homes in a range of styles and price points, with options that allow buyers to personalize features and finishes. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company serves homebuyers in markets across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, as well as select markets in other regions. It operates under the Dream Finders Homes brand and other regional homebuilding brands.

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