Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) rose 6.2% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 168,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 828,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 8.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $996.05 million for the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,207,000. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $151,435 in the last three months. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 59.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,135 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,878.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. is a homebuilding company that designs, builds and sells single-family homes and townhomes. Its offerings include homes in a range of styles and price points, with options that allow buyers to personalize features and finishes. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company serves homebuyers in markets across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, as well as select markets in other regions. It operates under the Dream Finders Homes brand and other regional homebuilding brands.

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