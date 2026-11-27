Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.19. 124,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,362,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Driven Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Get Our Latest Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,708 shares of the company's stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,192 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,406,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 356.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the company's stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company's stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive aftermarket services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It operates and franchises service centers under brands including Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco, CARSTAR and Auto Glass Now. The company provides a range of vehicle services, including oil changes and preventive maintenance, mechanical repairs, collision repair and refinishing, and auto glass replacement. Through 1-800-Radiator & A/C, it also distributes heating and cooling parts to repair shops and other customers.

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