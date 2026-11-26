El Paso Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EP - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.20. El Paso shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 128,093 shares trading hands.

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El Paso Stock Up 23.9%

The company has a market cap of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

El Paso (NYSEAMERICAN:EP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.57 million during the quarter. El Paso had a negative return on equity of 669.56% and a negative net margin of 227.20%.

Insider Activity at El Paso

In related news, Director Phil E. Mulacek bought 69,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $222,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,058,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,342.40. This trade represents a 7.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Evolution Master Fund Energy bought 48,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $97,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,743,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,722,706.28. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 310,592 shares of company stock worth $827,353. 33.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Paso

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of El Paso in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Paso during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of El Paso during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000.

About El Paso

El Paso Corporation was a U.S. energy company focused primarily on natural gas. Its businesses included owning and operating natural gas pipelines and related gathering and processing facilities, as well as natural gas exploration and production. The company's pipeline network served markets across the United States. Kinder Morgan completed its acquisition of El Paso Corporation in 2012, after which El Paso ceased to operate as an independent publicly traded company.

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