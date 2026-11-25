Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $1,370.76 and last traded at $1,393.30. Approximately 2,847,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,960,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,407.59.

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Latest Eli Lilly and Company News

These are some of the LLY news items that stood out recently:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a "reduce" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, China Merchants Securities lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,422.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,278.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.77. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 86.76%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.52, for a total value of $7,012,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,225.24. This represents a 54.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,048,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,783,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,377,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,950,253,000 after buying an additional 151,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,542,608,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines. Founded in 1876 by Colonel Eli Lilly, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and serves patients in the United States and markets around the world. Lilly's medicines address conditions including diabetes and obesity, cancer, immune disorders and diseases of the brain. Its products include Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain tirzepatide and are approved for different uses, as well as medicines such as Trulicity for diabetes and Verzenio for certain breast cancers.

Further Reading

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