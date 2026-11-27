Shares of Elmet Group Co. (NASDAQ:ELMT - Get Free Report) were up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $19.2480. Approximately 179,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 653,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Elmet Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Elmet Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Elmet Group from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Elmet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Elmet Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elmet Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELMT

Elmet Group Stock Up 12.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.76 million and a PE ratio of 25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Elmet Group (NASDAQ:ELMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elmet Group Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott W. Knoll sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,528,770 shares in the company, valued at $28,832,602.20. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elmet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Elmet Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 743,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elmet Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,529 shares of the company's stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Elmet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elmet Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Elmet Group by 85.5% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 639,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 294,844 shares during the period.

About Elmet Group

Elmet Group, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to pursue a business combination with another company. It does not currently have an operating business or sell products and services of its own. The company's stated purpose is to identify and combine with a business through a merger, acquisition, share exchange or similar transaction. Until such a transaction is completed, its activities are focused on evaluating potential opportunities. Information about a target business, operating markets and management following a business combination depends on any transaction Elmet Group may complete.

Further Reading

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