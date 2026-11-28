Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and traded as high as $19.28. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 4,190,929 shares traded.

Get EMBJ alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMBJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 0.70 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,993,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company's stock.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer is a Brazilian aerospace company that designs, manufactures and supports aircraft for commercial aviation, business aviation and defense and security. Founded in 1969 and later privatized, the company is headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. Its commercial aviation portfolio includes the E-Jets and E-Jets E2 families, while its executive aviation business produces Phenom and Praetor business jets. Embraer's defense offerings include the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft and the A-29 Super Tucano, alongside related services and support.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica wasn't on the list.

While Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report