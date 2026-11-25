Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 9,375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $502.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $736.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.48 million. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,560 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) is an Argentine electric utility focused on distributing electricity to homes, businesses and other customers. Its activities include operating and maintaining the distribution network and providing connections and related service to customers in its concession area. Edenor serves the northern and northwestern parts of the City of Buenos Aires and surrounding municipalities in Greater Buenos Aires. The company was formed in 1992 as part of the privatization and restructuring of Argentina's former state-owned electricity utility, SEGBA.

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