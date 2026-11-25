Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Glj Research lowered their price target on the stock from $21.49 to $13.92. Glj Research currently has a sell rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.8170, with a volume of 895,377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.77.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENPH

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Shanker Trivedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $30,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,180. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,655,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,288,156. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,888,120. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Enphase Energy

These are some of the ENPH headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.27 from $0.18 and increased its Q3 and Q4 2027 estimates. These revisions suggest improved expectations later in the year, although they still forecast a Q1 2027 loss.

Northland Securities raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $0.27 from $0.18 and increased its Q3 and Q4 2027 estimates. These revisions suggest improved expectations later in the year, although they still forecast a Q1 2027 loss. Negative Sentiment: GLJ Research cut its price target to $13.92 from $21.49 and assigned a sell rating, implying substantial downside from the cited share price. That bearish call is the clearest recent negative catalyst for ENPH.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $2,096,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.59 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc. develops and sells energy technology for solar-powered homes and businesses. Its products include microinverters, which convert the direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current for use in buildings or delivery to the grid, as well as battery storage systems, electric vehicle chargers and related energy management software. The company's integrated systems are designed to help customers monitor and manage solar generation, energy storage and electricity use.

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