Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.9950. Approximately 1,376,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 930,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Entera Bio in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entera Bio from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTX

Entera Bio Stock Down 4.3%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $538.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 1,654.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,838,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Entera Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the third quarter worth about $8,744,000. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company's stock.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Jerusalem, Israel. It develops oral peptide therapies for conditions that have traditionally been treated with injectable medicines, with a focus on bone and endocrine disorders. The company's development programs include EB613, an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone being studied for osteoporosis, and EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone candidate for hypoparathyroidism. Entera uses its proprietary oral-delivery technology to pursue the development of these therapies.

Further Reading

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