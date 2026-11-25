Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.84. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 809,756 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Entrada Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 16.6%

The firm has a market cap of $222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.19. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,057.98% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 28,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $205,607.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,885,115 shares in the company, valued at $27,700,869.95. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 433,233 shares of company stock worth $3,138,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,854,949. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $19,013,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,232. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 68.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 120,829 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing medicines that deliver therapeutic molecules into cells. Founded in 2016 and based in Boston, Massachusetts, the company developed its Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV) platform to help move drug cargo across cellular membranes and reach intracellular targets. The company's research centers on its EEV-based oligonucleotide medicines, including programs designed to address genetic causes of neuromuscular diseases. Its development work includes candidates intended to alter RNA processing for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with programs targeting different genetic subgroups of the disease.

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