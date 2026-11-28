Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and traded as high as $54.62. Equitable shares last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 1,235,796 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equitable to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Equitable from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Trading Up 2.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Equitable had a negative return on equity of 3,089.96% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equitable's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, Director Arlene Isaacs-Lowe sold 1,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $52,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,079.29. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bertram Scott sold 2,780 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $151,093.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,279.75. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,964. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 30.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company's stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company that provides retirement, insurance, and investment management solutions. Its businesses serve individuals, employers, and institutions, primarily in the United States. Through its Equitable-branded businesses, the company offers life insurance, annuities, workplace retirement plans, and employee benefits. It also has a controlling interest in AllianceBernstein, an investment management firm that provides services to institutional and retail clients globally.

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