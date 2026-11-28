Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.38 and traded as high as $63.91. Equity Lifestyle Properties shares last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 650,935 shares changing hands.

Get ELS alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a "mixed" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $62.50) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $64.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELS

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.34). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 185,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $2,549,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,938,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,817,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,425 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,804,000 after buying an additional 443,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts. Its properties provide sites for residents' homes and for RVs, along with amenities and services that support residential and vacation stays. The company serves both long-term residents and seasonal or short-term visitors. Its operations are primarily in the United States, with properties in a range of markets and climates. Founded in 1992, Equity LifeStyle Properties focuses on managing and investing in lifestyle-oriented communities and resorts.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equity Lifestyle Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equity Lifestyle Properties wasn't on the list.

While Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report