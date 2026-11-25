Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.7070, with a volume of 18,738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ERO. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ero Copper from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Freedom Broker cut shares of Ero Copper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 4.1%

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.91 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 32.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its position in Ero Copper by 85.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 965,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,823,000 after buying an additional 445,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the second quarter worth about $4,122,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the second quarter worth about $2,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 123.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,638 shares of the company's stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the second quarter worth about $9,397,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. is a Canadian mining company focused on copper production in Brazil. Its operations include the Caraíba complex in Bahia, which comprises underground and open-pit mines and processing facilities, and the Tucumã mine in Pará. The company produces copper concentrate and may recover gold and silver as byproducts. Ero Copper was established in 2016 to acquire and develop copper assets in Brazil, and Tucumã began commercial production in 2024. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ero Copper's business is centered on operating and developing its Brazilian mining assets.

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