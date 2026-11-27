Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $21.58. Ero Copper shares last traded at $20.9720, with a volume of 715,576 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Ero Copper from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.91 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 38.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,927,000 after purchasing an additional 711,069 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the second quarter worth about $31,201,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,082,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,765,000 after purchasing an additional 261,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company's stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. is a Canadian mining company focused on copper production in Brazil. Its operations include the Caraíba complex in Bahia, which comprises underground and open-pit mines and processing facilities, and the Tucumã mine in Pará. The company produces copper concentrate and may recover gold and silver as byproducts. Ero Copper was established in 2016 to acquire and develop copper assets in Brazil, and Tucumã began commercial production in 2024. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Ero Copper's business is centered on operating and developing its Brazilian mining assets.

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