Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 189,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

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Recent Essential Utilities Headlines

Investors following WTRG have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $2.43 from $2.41 and increased estimates for several quarters, including Q1 2027 and Q1 2028. Essential Utilities estimate revisions

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate to $2.43 from $2.41 and increased estimates for several quarters, including Q1 2027 and Q1 2028. Neutral Sentiment: The revisions were mixed: Zacks also trimmed estimates for Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and Q3 2028. Taken together, the changes do not point to a broad shift in its earnings outlook. Essential Utilities estimate revisions

The revisions were mixed: Zacks also trimmed estimates for Q4 2026, Q4 2027 and Q3 2028. Taken together, the changes do not point to a broad shift in its earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: A report puts WTRG’s average analyst price target at $44.75, below the recently cited $46.34 trading level, suggesting some analysts see limited upside or potential downside. Essential Utilities average target price

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Essential Utilities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company's 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $508.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3606 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cavanaugh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company's stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc. is a regulated utility company that provides water and wastewater services through its Aqua operations and natural gas distribution through Peoples Natural Gas. Its services include treating and delivering drinking water, collecting and treating wastewater, and supplying natural gas to homes and businesses. The company traces its water utility roots to the Springfield Water Company, founded in Pennsylvania in 1886. It adopted the Essential Utilities name in 2020, following its acquisition of Peoples Natural Gas and the expansion of its business beyond water and wastewater services.

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