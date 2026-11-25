eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. eToro Group traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.7120, with a volume of 246,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETOR. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of eToro Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of eToro Group from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of eToro Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of eToro Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.08.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETOR

Insider Buying and Selling at eToro Group

In related news, Director Shalev Eddy sold 100,000 shares of eToro Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $3,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 196,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,504.80. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,081,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eToro Group by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 70,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in eToro Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in eToro Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in eToro Group by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 56,701 shares of the company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period.

eToro Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. eToro Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eToro Group Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eToro Group Company Profile

eToro Group operates an online investing and trading platform that combines access to financial markets with social investing features. Depending on a user's location, the platform offers instruments such as stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptoassets, as well as other trading products. The company's features include tools for researching and discussing investments and CopyTrader, which lets users view and automatically mirror the portfolios of other investors. Product availability varies by jurisdiction and is subject to local regulations.

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