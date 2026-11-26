Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.90 and traded as high as GBX 147.50. Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 144.50, with a volume of 443,067 shares.

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More Eurocell News

Here's some of the latest news about ECEL:

Positive Sentiment: Eurocell reported 6% revenue growth and said it remains confident in its full-year outlook. The company also announced a £5 million share buyback, which may support investor sentiment and demand for its shares. Eurocell Reports 6% Revenue Growth and Announces £5 Million Share Buyback as FY2026 Outlook Maintained

Eurocell reported 6% revenue growth and said it remains confident in its full-year outlook. The company also announced a £5 million share buyback, which may support investor sentiment and demand for its shares. Positive Sentiment: Insider Derek Mapp bought 100,000 shares for £134,000, adding to several purchases he has made in recent months. Such buying can signal confidence in the company’s prospects. Eurocell Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Insider Derek Mapp bought 100,000 shares for £134,000, adding to several purchases he has made in recent months. Such buying can signal confidence in the company’s prospects. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed its Buy rating and GBX 240 price target, offering further support to the positive outlook. Berenberg Bank Stock Recommendations

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 240 price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurocell has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 240.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eurocell

Eurocell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.85. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.28. The company has a market capitalization of £141.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 6.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Eurocell plc will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 per share, for a total transaction of £134,000. Also, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £2,220.35. Insiders have purchased a total of 218,829 shares of company stock worth $29,162,493 over the last quarter. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eurocell Company Profile

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

Further Reading

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