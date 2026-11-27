EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Friday. The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.4730. Approximately 10,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 143,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded EverCommerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded EverCommerce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Research lowered EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $151.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $152.91 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other news, President Matthew Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,961,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,612,140. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 77,465 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $550,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,656.60. The trade was a 77.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,967. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,724,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,464,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 58,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce is a software company that provides cloud-based tools for service businesses. Its platform combines vertical software with integrated payments and other services to help companies manage operations and customer relationships. Its products support functions such as business management, scheduling, customer engagement, marketing, and payment processing. EverCommerce serves businesses across industries including home services, health and wellness, fitness, education, and professional services.

Further Reading

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