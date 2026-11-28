Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.05. Evolent Health shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 752,117 shares changing hands.

Get Evolent Health alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $447.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $725.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.06 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Evolent Health's revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 265.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,399,203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 1,742,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 127.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,731 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 56.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,279 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc. provides technology-enabled services to health plans and healthcare providers in the United States. The company helps clients manage care, coordinate services and support the delivery of healthcare, particularly for people with complex medical needs. Its offerings include specialty care management programs, clinical and administrative services, and technology that supports care decisions and operations. Evolent has focused on areas such as oncology, cardiology, musculoskeletal care and behavioral health.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Evolent Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Evolent Health wasn't on the list.

While Evolent Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report