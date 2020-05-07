EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)'s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EXACT Sciences traded as high as $83.69 and last traded at $82.85, approximately 2,113,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,445,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded EXACT Sciences from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,353,712.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company's stock.

The company's fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -113.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. EXACT Sciences's revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

