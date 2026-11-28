Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.09 and traded as high as $36.57. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 145,147 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Excelerate Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $297.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Excelerate Energy's revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Excelerate Energy's payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Excelerate Energy news, insider Hood Alisa Newman sold 6,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $240,040.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,256,945.83. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 71,001 shares of the company's stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,112 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy is a U.S.-based energy company focused on liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and delivery. It provides floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), which receive and store LNG and convert it back into natural gas for delivery to shore-based networks. The company offers services that can include LNG sourcing, shipping, regasification and terminal development and operations. Its floating infrastructure is designed to give importing countries access to natural gas without requiring a full-scale onshore terminal.

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