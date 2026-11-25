Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.8790, with a volume of 15,372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Expro Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Expro Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expro Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expro Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expro Group

Expro Group Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,181.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business's 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Expro Group had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $439.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expro Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group

Expro Group NYSE: XPRO is an energy services company that provides equipment and expertise for oil and gas wells. Its services span the well life cycle, from well construction and completion to intervention and production. The company's offerings include well flow management, subsea safety and control systems, well testing, and services that help customers monitor and manage production. Expro works with energy companies in both offshore and onshore environments. Expro was formed through the 2021 merger of Expro International Group and Frank's International.

Further Reading

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