Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $2.1291 and last traded at $2.0390. 8,438,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 17,363,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.9950.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRMI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fermi from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Fermi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fermi in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fermi has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.83.

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Fermi Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Fermi Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fermi

In other news, major shareholder Toby R. Neugebauer sold 3,308,855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $7,180,215.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,422,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,867,582.33. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George R. Jr. Wentz sold 623,287 shares of Fermi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $1,464,724.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 987,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,319,466.45. This trade represents a 38.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 26,827,980 shares of company stock worth $80,871,812 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fermi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fermi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,499,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fermi during the 3rd quarter worth $16,461,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fermi in the second quarter worth $33,276,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fermi in the third quarter worth $12,288,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fermi in the second quarter valued at $19,774,000.

Fermi Company Profile

Fermi Inc. develops energy and data-center infrastructure intended to support artificial intelligence and other high-performance computing needs. Its business centers on planning and building integrated campuses that pair large-scale power resources with data-center facilities. The company's flagship development is Project Matador, a planned campus in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo. The project is designed to combine data centers with a mix of power-generation and energy-storage resources; it remains a development project rather than an established portfolio of operating facilities.

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