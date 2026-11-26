Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.67 and traded as high as $410.60. Ferrari shares last traded at $409.45, with a volume of 472,508 shares.

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Ferrari News Roundup

Investors following RACE have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: UBS’s higher target and continued Buy rating are supported by its assessment that Ferrari’s U.S. resale strength has a broader foundation. Ferrari's US resale strength runs deeper than AI wealth, UBS says

UBS’s higher target and continued Buy rating are supported by its assessment that Ferrari’s U.S. resale strength has a broader foundation. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Ferrari’s new 296 Challenge Stradale and Challenge Evo highlights continued product activity, though the reports provide no sales or financial outlook that would indicate a near-term earnings impact. Ferrari Debuts Two Wild New Prancing Horses

Coverage of Ferrari’s new 296 Challenge Stradale and Challenge Evo highlights continued product activity, though the reports provide no sales or financial outlook that would indicate a near-term earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports describe mounting tension between Ferrari F1 teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. The headlines point to a team-management concern, although no direct effect on the automaker’s financial outlook is reported. Ferrari boss warns Hamilton-Leclerc situation is becoming unmanageable

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Ferrari from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.24.

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Ferrari Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $401.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.65.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,625.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 121.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. designs, manufactures and sells luxury sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its offerings include road cars, limited-edition models and track-focused vehicles, along with vehicle personalization and after-sales services. The company also sells branded merchandise and other lifestyle products. Based in Maranello, Italy, Ferrari serves customers in markets around the world. Its history dates to Enzo Ferrari's automotive ventures in 1939; the first car bearing the Ferrari name was produced in 1947.

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