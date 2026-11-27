Fervo Energy Company (NASDAQ:FRVO - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 7% during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 2,499,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,957,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

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Key Fervo Energy News

Here's some of the latest news about FRVO:

Positive Sentiment: Fervo said Utah’s Cape Station has become the first utility-scale enhanced geothermal plant in operation, a milestone that could support confidence in the company’s technology and future growth. Fervo says Utah’s Cape Station became the first utility-scale enhanced geothermal plant in operation

Fervo said Utah’s Cape Station has become the first utility-scale enhanced geothermal plant in operation, a milestone that could support confidence in the company’s technology and future growth. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action filed on behalf of investors who bought shares in Fervo’s May 2026 IPO. The notices say the case concerns the IPO registration statement and prospectus, and cite January 19, 2027, as the lead-plaintiff deadline. The litigation creates legal and reputational uncertainty, although the notices largely repeat the same development. Kaplan Fox announcement regarding Fervo investors

Several law firms publicized a securities class action filed on behalf of investors who bought shares in Fervo’s May 2026 IPO. The notices say the case concerns the IPO registration statement and prospectus, and cite January 19, 2027, as the lead-plaintiff deadline. The litigation creates legal and reputational uncertainty, although the notices largely repeat the same development. Negative Sentiment: A law-firm investor alert highlighted Fervo’s Q3 2026 $43.7 million operating loss, rising general and administrative expenses, and a net loss attributable to common stockholders. These figures underscore the company’s ongoing costs and path-to-profitability risk. Hagens Berman highlights Fervo’s Q3 disclosures and operating losses

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRVO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fervo Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fervo Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fervo Energy in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Fervo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fervo Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.29.

View Our Latest Report on FRVO

Fervo Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $11.66.

Fervo Energy (NASDAQ:FRVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Fervo Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39,751.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fervo Energy Company will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fervo Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Fervo Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,600,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fervo Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,155,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Fervo Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,282,928 shares of the company's stock worth $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fervo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fervo Energy by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 824,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Fervo Energy

Fervo Energy is a geothermal energy company that develops projects to produce electricity and provide energy storage. It applies drilling and subsurface technologies, including horizontal wells and fiber-optic sensing, to access geothermal resources and make them available in more locations. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Fervo has focused on projects in the western United States. Its developments include Project Red in Nevada and Cape Station in Utah, which is planned as a large-scale geothermal power project.

Further Reading

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