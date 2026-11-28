First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and traded as high as $63.31. First Bancorp shares last traded at $62.8090, with a volume of 95,280 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Bancorp from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded First Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $129.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $130.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,055,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,711,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $19,779,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 429,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It operates First Bank, a community bank serving individuals, businesses and organizations through locations in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank offers personal and business deposit accounts, lending, mortgage services and other banking products. Its business services include commercial loans, cash management and related financial solutions. The company traces its banking roots to 1934, when its predecessor began serving customers in Montgomery County, North Carolina.

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