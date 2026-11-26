First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.01 and traded as low as $23.93. First Internet Bancorp shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 68,253 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered First Internet Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.62.

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First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $217.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.21). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.17 million. On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. First Internet Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $10,450,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $20,209,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana, a digital bank serving consumers and businesses. Founded in 1999, First Internet Bank was established as an online-only bank and operates without a traditional branch network. The bank offers personal and business deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and lending services. Its commercial banking activities include loans for commercial real estate and businesses, as well as specialized financing, including Small Business Administration lending and public finance.

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