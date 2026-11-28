First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and traded as high as $36.84. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 397,694 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Benchmark upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $37.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.93 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 23.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem's payout ratio is 58.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jonathan Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 797,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,736,845.14. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 2,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $101,628.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 484,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,229,390.76. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,587. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,776,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth $3,853,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $529,533,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company whose principal subsidiary is First Interstate Bank. The bank provides personal, business and agricultural banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, mortgage lending and treasury management. Its other offerings include wealth management, trust and investment services, and insurance. The company serves individuals, businesses and communities across a multistate footprint in the western and north-central United States. Established in Montana in 1968, First Interstate BancSystem has grown through the development of its banking operations and acquisitions.

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