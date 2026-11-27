First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB - Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.0550. 30,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 19,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FNWB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 million, a PE ratio of -905.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.55 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 440,642 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 940,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,084 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington. It operates through First Fed, a community bank that serves customers across Western Washington, including the Olympic Peninsula and Puget Sound region. First Fed provides personal and business banking services, including deposit accounts, residential mortgages, commercial real estate and business loans, and other consumer and commercial lending. The bank also offers financial services such as cash management and wealth management.

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