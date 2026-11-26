First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $12.94. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.8650, with a volume of 139,505 shares traded.

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First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1250 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%.

Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider A Jr acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,268.67. This represents a 11.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcgarel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. This represents a 71.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 22,741 shares of company stock worth $293,746 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,514,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96,919 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,246,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,693 shares of the company's stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 613,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt securities, including high-yield corporate bonds and loans. These securities may be issued by U.S. or foreign companies, and the fund's portfolio is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. Structured as a term fund, FTHY is designed to wind up in 2027, subject to the fund's governing provisions.

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