First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.06 and traded as high as $133.49. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $133.20, with a volume of 20,784 shares trading hands.

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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4077 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund's previous quarterly dividend of $0.2669.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $7,740,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,274 shares of the company's stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 55,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,945,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,559 shares of the company's stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor's, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor's constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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