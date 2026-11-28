Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.84 and traded as high as $52.93. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 1,896,317 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Floor & Decor from a "neutral" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 21,428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,727,152. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1,412.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,141,354 shares of the company's stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,877 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company's stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 108,950 shares of the company's stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,247,142 shares of the company's stock worth $57,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring and related products. Its offerings include tile, natural stone, hardwood, laminate and vinyl flooring, along with installation materials, tools and decorative accessories for residential and commercial projects. The company serves homeowners, professional contractors and other customers through warehouse-format stores and design centers, as well as its online platform. Its stores operate across the United States, and the company offers services such as product guidance and design assistance.

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