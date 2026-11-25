Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.7460, with a volume of 1,046,135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Flywire from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Flywire

Flywire Stock Up 4.7%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business's revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp sold 93,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,776,159.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 366,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,932,727.47. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $2,726,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 916,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,997,981.58. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 374,129 shares of company stock worth $7,473,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Flywire by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in Flywire by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Flywire by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation is a global payments and software company that helps businesses and institutions manage domestic and cross-border payments. Its platform connects payment processing with organizations' existing systems and supports multiple currencies and local payment methods. The company serves customers in sectors including education, healthcare, travel and business-to-business services. Its offerings help organizations collect payments from customers and manage related payment workflows, including international transactions.

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