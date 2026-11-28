Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.37. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.3550, with a volume of 289,357 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush cut Foghorn Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHTX

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $141.21 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 3.22. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.10 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,425 shares of the company's stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 108,689 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 87.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company's stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing medicines for cancer. Its research centers on chromatin regulatory systems, which help control how genes are expressed and can contribute to disease when disrupted. The company's Gene Traffic Control platform is designed to identify drug targets within these systems. Foghorn has developed investigational programs targeting chromatin regulators, including components of the BAF complex; its candidates remain in development and are not approved medicines.

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