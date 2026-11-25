Shares of Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.3930, with a volume of 133,106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Forgent Power Solutions from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Forgent Power Solutions from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Clear Str upgraded Forgent Power Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Research lowered Forgent Power Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Forgent Power Solutions from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forgent Power Solutions

Forgent Power Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $478.57 million during the quarter. Forgent Power Solutions had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Forgent Power Solutions has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.440 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Forgent Power Solutions

In related news, insider Tyson Hottinger purchased 11,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $244,968.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $464,276.64. This represents a 111.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 170,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,145,573.20. This trade represents a 17.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $771,948.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forgent Power Solutions by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,712 shares of the company's stock worth $70,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,269 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forgent Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,685,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forgent Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Forgent Power Solutions by 709.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forgent Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $384,000.

Forgent Power Solutions Company Profile

Forgent Power Solutions designs and manufactures electrical power distribution equipment for applications that require reliable, continuous power. Its products support the delivery and management of electricity within facilities, including data centers and other commercial and industrial environments. The company focuses on equipment used in critical power systems, where dependable distribution is essential to operations. Forgent serves customers primarily in North America, with products and services supporting facilities in other markets as well.

Further Reading

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