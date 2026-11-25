Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.17. Fortress Biotech shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 539,448 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 10.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Fortress Biotech had a net margin of 143.04% and a return on equity of 61.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 64,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $116,083.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,651,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,372,397.60. The trade was a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Jin bought 25,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,692,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,173.51. This represents a 1.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 247,605 shares of company stock worth $463,788. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes prescription medicines through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies. Its approach includes advancing drug candidates, acquiring or licensing development and commercialization rights, and building companies around selected products and programs. The company's activities span areas including oncology, dermatology, rare diseases and immunology. Its portfolio has included marketed dermatology medicines such as Qbrexza, Amzeeq and Zilxi, as well as investigational therapies at various stages of development.

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