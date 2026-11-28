Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and traded as high as $66.13. FOX shares last traded at $65.4350, with a volume of 3,390,082 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on FOX in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised FOX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered FOX to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.84.

View Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.52. FOX had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan Murdoch bought 149,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.53 per share, with a total value of $10,274,977.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,401,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,059,391.89. The trade was a 11.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $44,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 811.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,105 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation is a media company focused on news, sports and entertainment. Its businesses include the FOX broadcast network, Fox News Media, Fox Sports and the ad-supported streaming service Tubi, as well as television stations and other content and distribution operations. The company was formed in 2019 after The Walt Disney Company acquired much of 21st Century Fox. Fox Corporation retained businesses including the Fox broadcast network, Fox News and Fox Sports, and is separate from the Disney-owned studio and entertainment assets.

Further Reading

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