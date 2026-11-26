Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV's share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $239.77 and traded as high as $246.14. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at $245.10, with a volume of 1,053,362 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Zacks Research raised Franco-Nevada from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Franco-Nevada from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 3.2%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV - Get Free Report) TSE: FNV last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 66.68%. Franco-Nevada's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Franco-Nevada's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $372,435,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 61.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,308,824 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $312,329,000 after buying an additional 495,794 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $254,515,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,191,417 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $294,340,000 after buying an additional 50,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,127,076 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $268,368,000 after acquiring an additional 118,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a Canada-based royalty and streaming company focused primarily on gold and other precious metals. Rather than operating mines itself, it provides financing to mining companies in exchange for royalties on production or the right to purchase a portion of a mine's output at agreed terms. The company also holds interests in oil and gas properties, giving it exposure to energy production alongside its mining-related assets. Its portfolio spans projects and operations in multiple regions, including North and South America, Africa, Australia and Europe.

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