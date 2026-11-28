Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.23 and traded as low as $165.10. Freedom shares last traded at $170.76, with a volume of 61,129 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FRHC. Wedbush set a $180.00 target price on shares of Freedom in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Freedom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freedom

Freedom Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.23 and a 200-day moving average of $152.82.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Freedom had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $702.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.14 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Gamble sold 300 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $45,576.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,273.84. The trade was a 44.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,046 shares of the company's stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Freedom by 662.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 564 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company's stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services company that provides brokerage, banking, insurance and related services to retail and institutional customers. Its offerings include securities trading and investment services through the Freedom Broker and Freedom24 platforms, as well as banking products and insurance coverage through affiliated businesses. The company serves customers in Kazakhstan and other markets across Central Asia and the broader region, with operations and services also extending to parts of Europe and the United States.

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