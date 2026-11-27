Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% on Friday. The company traded as low as $165.60 and last traded at $167.0730. 15,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 125,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.58.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Freedom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush set a $180.00 price target on shares of Freedom in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $159.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freedom

Freedom Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $702.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.14 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

In other news, Director Andrew Gamble sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $45,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,273.84. The trade was a 44.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the second quarter worth approximately $77,900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,301,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,577,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Freedom during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,106,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC bought a new stake in Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth $2,807,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services company that provides brokerage, banking, insurance and related services to retail and institutional customers. Its offerings include securities trading and investment services through the Freedom Broker and Freedom24 platforms, as well as banking products and insurance coverage through affiliated businesses. The company serves customers in Kazakhstan and other markets across Central Asia and the broader region, with operations and services also extending to parts of Europe and the United States.

Further Reading

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