FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.10 and traded as high as $42.49. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 16,522 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered FS Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $332.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.48). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. FS Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

FS Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 25th that authorizes the company to buy back $15 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FS Bancorp

In related news, EVP Ben Crowl sold 5,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $236,368.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17 shares in the company, valued at $744.26. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donn Costa sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $44,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,359,436.68. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,405 shares of company stock valued at $281,322. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 54.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the bank's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington, a community bank headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. The bank serves individuals, families, and businesses, with a focus on communities in Washington and the Pacific Northwest. Through its community banking operations, 1st Security Bank offers deposit accounts, commercial and residential real estate loans, and financing for small and midsize businesses. Its services also include mortgage banking and consumer lending, including loans for home improvement and other consumer purchases.

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