FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday. The stock traded as high as $213.73 and last traded at $212.96, with a volume of 13,056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.29.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded FTI Consulting from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $174.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Linton sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,214,568. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 113.1% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 92.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm that helps organizations address financial, legal, operational, regulatory and reputational challenges. Founded in 1982, the company serves businesses, law firms, government agencies and other organizations. Its services span corporate finance and restructuring, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology and strategic communications. Work may include advising on restructuring and transactions, investigating disputes and misconduct, providing expert analysis in legal matters, managing electronic evidence and supporting communications during significant events.

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