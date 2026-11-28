Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and traded as high as $23.24. Fulton Financial shares last traded at $23.1250, with a volume of 749,906 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $367.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Fulton Financial's payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In related news, Director E. Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $118,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,600.13. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,602,305 shares of the bank's stock valued at $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 336,399 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at $8,562,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the bank's stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,661,685 shares of the bank's stock worth $150,288,000 after acquiring an additional 484,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company's stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Its principal subsidiary, Fulton Bank, provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and organizations. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgages, payment and cash-management services, and digital banking. It also provides wealth management and investment services through affiliated businesses. Fulton serves communities across the Mid-Atlantic, including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia.

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