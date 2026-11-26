Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and traded as high as $39.33. Gaming and Leisure Properties shares last traded at $39.01, with a volume of 2,314,563 shares.

Get GLPI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $435.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.30 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 55.71%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is 100.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Markowski Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust focused on owning properties used by gaming and leisure businesses. The company leases its properties to casino operators, which generally manage the gaming and hospitality operations. GLPI was established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, now known as PENN Entertainment. Its portfolio includes casino and related entertainment properties in multiple U.S. states, and the company grows through property acquisitions, lease arrangements and development financing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gaming and Leisure Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gaming and Leisure Properties wasn't on the list.

While Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report