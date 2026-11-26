Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.85. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $1.8780, with a volume of 789,628 shares trading hands.

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Top Gaotu Techedu Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GOTU:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 revenue rose 18.3% year over year to RMB1.87 billion. Coverage also reported the company’s first Q3 operating profit, signaling improved operating performance. Article: Gaotu Posts First Q3 Operating Profit as Revenue Rises 18.3%

Q3 revenue rose 18.3% year over year to RMB1.87 billion. Coverage also reported the company’s first Q3 operating profit, signaling improved operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Gaotu reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, matching consensus. The company also updated its Q4 2026 earnings guidance, though the available report did not provide the details. Article: Gaotu Q3 earnings results

Gaotu reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, matching consensus. The company also updated its Q4 2026 earnings guidance, though the available report did not provide the details. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $278.67 million missed analysts’ $286.86 million estimate, tempering the positive growth and profitability headlines. Article: Gaotu Q3 earnings results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 8.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $441.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.23 million. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,330,640 shares of the company's stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company's stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is a China-based online education company that provides courses and learning services through digital platforms. Its offerings include academic tutoring for school-age students, test preparation, and education for adult and vocational learners. The company was founded in 2014 as GSX Techedu and adopted the Gaotu name in 2021. It serves learners primarily in China, using online instruction and related learning tools to deliver its courses. Gaotu was founded by Chen Xiangdong, who has served as the company's chairman and chief executive officer.

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