Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU - Get Free Report) rose 12.4% on Friday. The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.1250. Approximately 246,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 452,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered Gaotu Techedu from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $278.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.23 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,330,640 shares of the company's stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,370 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 181.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company's stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is a China-based online education company that provides courses and learning services through digital platforms. Its offerings include academic tutoring for school-age students, test preparation, and education for adult and vocational learners. The company was founded in 2014 as GSX Techedu and adopted the Gaotu name in 2021. It serves learners primarily in China, using online instruction and related learning tools to deliver its courses. Gaotu was founded by Chen Xiangdong, who has served as the company's chairman and chief executive officer.

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